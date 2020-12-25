© 2025 KUNR
Flight Attendant Wants To Help Reunite 2 Friends

Published December 25, 2020 at 3:48 AM PST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A flight attendant wants to help reunite two friends. When her plane landed in Atlanta last week, Fabiola Figueroa rescued someone's stuffed animal. It's a plush cat, a little worn, clearly well-loved. And now it's traveling with the crew on flights to Memphis, Louisville, Atlanta. The airline is making calls, and the flight attendant put the word out online. No one has claimed it yet, but here's hoping for a little bit of Christmas magic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
