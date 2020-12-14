© 2025 KUNR
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Six Feet Apart? That May Not Be Nearly Enough In A Restaurant, Study Suggests

KUNR Public Radio | By Stephanie Serrano
Published December 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM PST
An illustration of a human mouth opening while it releases contaminated aerosol particles.
Elena Abrazhevich
/
Adobe Stock

Indoor dining is allowed across the Mountain West. But new research shows that even with current social distancing guidelines, the coronavirus can spread easily inside restaurants.

  

The study, published in the Journal of Korean Medical Medicine, found that it’s possible for an infected person to spread the virus to someone more than 20 feet away in just five minutes. That can happen if there’s direct airflow – from a fan or air conditioner, for example – between the two people.

Dr. Linsey Marr, who studies the transmissions of viruses in the air at Virginia Tech, says the research shows dining indoors can be extremely risky.

“People go to restaurants to socialize, and when we talk, we release 10 times more aerosol into the air than when we’re just breathing,” Marr said.

Across the region, some states have restaurant capacity caps, but Marr says that doesn’t necessarily help.

“The capacity limit would not have prevented this from happening,” she said.

What would have prevented it? Ordering takeout.

