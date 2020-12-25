© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Santa Claus Was Safe To Travel, He Got The COVID-19 Vaccine

Published December 25, 2020 at 3:25 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How is Santa going to stay safe delivering presents during a pandemic? Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he took care of that weeks ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANTHONY FAUCI: I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. He is good to go.

KING: Dr. Fauci says he gave Santa and the reindeer, obviously, the green light to fly the sleigh all over the world to deliver presents. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.